ATTLEBORO — Seekonk High’s Andrew Cabral and Bishop Feehan High’s Patrick Healy finished 1-2, respectively, in their flights Sunday at the Mass. State Track Coaches Association Frank Kelly Meet at Highland Park.
Cabral, a Warrior senior, covered the 3.1-mile course on the site of the former Highland Country Club in a time of 16:18, 10 seconds margin ahead of Healy.
- The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ teams both extended their unbeaten streaks to three meets in downing Bishop Stang. Casey Gorhan finished first for the Shamrock boys by a seven-second margin in a 22-39 win over the Spartans. Anna Boyd (20:35) and Sophia Arruda (20:53) went 1-2 for the Shamrock girls in a 15-50 victory.
MSTCA Frank Kelly Meet
Seekonk placement: Boys 1-Andrew Cabral 16:18.
Bishop Feehan placements: Boys 2-Patrick Healy 16:28; Girls 7-Lauren Augustyn 19:43.
Bishop Feehan boys 22, Bishop Stang 39: 1-Casey Gorhan (BF), 2-Sullivan (BS), 3-Ryan Nealon (BF), 4-Caldera (BS), 5-Lincoln Schneider (BF), 6-Jack Bernier (BF), 7-Seamus Sutula (BF), 8-Andrew Kubaska (BF), 9-Anthony Kurtzer (BF), 10-Alex Almeida (BF),m 17:34.
Bishop Feehan girls 15, Bishop Stang 50: 1-Anna Boyd (BF), 2-Sophia Arruda (BF), 3-Valerie Capalbo (BF), 4-Elizabeth Borah (BF), 5-Amelia Mignacca (BF), 6-Bridget Sutula (BF), 7-Camdyn Asselin (BF), 8-Lauren Harkins (BF), 9-Ryleigh Asselin (BF), 10-Lindsey Jussaume (BF),k 20:35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.