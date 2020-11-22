ATTLEBORO -- Seekonk High’s Andrew Cabral was the first to finish in the Division 2 race, while Bishop Feehan High’s Lauren Augustyn was the first underclassmen to finish in the Division 1 girls’ race Saturday during the running of the MSTCA Cup Challenge Saturday at Highland Park.
Cabral, the highly-touted Warrior senior distance runner, missed the entire spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and then missed the entire fall cross country season as South Coast Conference member schools opted to cancel the entire slate of fall sports.
Cabral won the Division 2 boys’ race by a 14-second margin at 16:02, which was the fourth-best time overall among all Division 1 and 2 runners in the field.
Augustyn helped guide the Bishop Feehan High girls’ team to a No. 2 finish overall among the assembled Division 1 teams, behind only Natick. Augustyn covered the course in a time of 19:26, taking the No. 6 spot in Division 1. She was the first freshman and lone underclassman to finish among the top 12 runners overall, just 38 seconds off of the winning pace.
“We thought that he could win it,” Seekonk High coach Frank Mooney said of Cabral. “But the lack of competition -- he’s been training alone while other kids have had a chance to compete -- was the difference.”
The Bishop Feehan girls’ team had four runners among the top 50 in the Division 1 race. Junior Anna Boyd came in at a strong No. 16 overall at 20:20, while senior Sophia Arruda and junior Liz Borah finished within 16 seconds and nine spots of each other to put the Shamrocks ahead of third-place Wellesley and fourth-place Hopkinton. The Bishop Feehan High boys’ team finished 12th overall.
Neil Bowie came in at No. 88 for the Attleboro High boys’ team, while Diana Blouin was similarly No. 88 in the girls’ race for the Bombardiers.
MSTCA Cup Challenge
At Highland Park, Attleboro
Attleboro results: Boys – 68-Neil Bowie 18:00, 88-Lee Casstevens 18:16, 99-Ethan Sylvia 18:27, 101-Shane Cataloni 18:290 ; Girls – 88-Diana Blouin 22:24.
Bishop Feehan results: Boys – 44-Casey Gorhan 17:26, 73-Ryan Nealon 18:02, 86-Jack Bernier 18:42, Seamus Sutula 19:00, Jason Bisciotti 18:03; Girls – 6-Lauryn Augustyn 19:26, 16-Anna Boyd 20:20, 35-Sophia Arruda 20:54, 46-Liz Borah 21:10, 58-Amelia Mignacca 21:27, 73-Camdyn Asselin 22:07, 89-Valerie Capalbo 22:26, 99-Kate Wagner 22:44.
Seekonk results: Boys – 1-Andrew Cabral 16:02; Girls – 49-Kiley Halpin 24:25, 55-Julia Rickard 24:50.
North Attleboro results: Boys – 127-Mark Carlson 18:56, 147-Will Atwood 19:14; Girls – 113-Emily Manning 23:00, 126-Melissa Sapini 23:40.
