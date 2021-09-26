WRENTHAM — Seekonk High senior Zach Laverdiere turned in the top showing among the field of local runners in for the Frank Kelley Memorial Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center Saturday.
Laverdiere finished 18th in 16:56 as the lone area runner to finish among the top 50 in the field of 3,000 runners. The Warriors’ Caden Sears finished sixth in the boys’ freshmen-sophomore race.
Bishop Feehan freshman Molly Duignan finished 21st in the freshmen-sophomore race at 13:04.
Frank Kelley Memorial Meet
at Wrentham Devlopmental Center
Bishop Feehan results: Boys -- 104-Andrew Smith 18:32, 126-Declan Shannon 19:06, 139-George Potenza 19:23; 3-K race: 121-Chris Tani 12:19, 126-Peter Llaman 12:22, 127-John Listro 12:23; Girls -- 60-Molly O’Callahan 14:11, 92-Caitlin Brawley 15:00; Freshmen-Sophomore race: 21-Molly Duignan 13:04, 88-Kayla Powers14:27, 98-Meghan Chan 14:38.
Seekonk results: Boys — 18-Zach Laverdiere 16:56, 59-Noah Amaral 17:50, 110-Sean Simmons 18:50, 129-Christiano Almeida 19:16, 188-Noah Tadros 20:46; Freshmen-Sophomore race 6-Caden Sears 10:32, 20-Owen Blanchard 11:24, 35-Saul Simmons 11:47, 37-Travis Pereira 11:50, 66-Brayden Cooke 12:55, 89-Evan Pereira 13:50; Girls — 60-Kylie Halpin 21:42, 62-Kelsey Geadreau 21:46, 147-Abby Rickard 24:33, 156-Syden Hoskins 25:02; Freshmen-Sophomore race: 23-Juliette Provost 13:11.
