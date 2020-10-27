WRENTHAM -- Nathan Seybert was the first to finish the 3.2-mile course at the Billy Rice Athletic Complex, taking first place by a 33-second margin in leading the Attleboro High boys' cross country team to a 26-30 victory over King Philip Regional High Tuesday in a Hockomock League meet.
The Bombardiers (2-1) pulled ahead of the Warriors as a result of Zach Stromfors and Sean Cataloni finishing within three seconds of each other for the 6-7 spots. Noah Hurd (17:50) and Matt DiFiore finished within 14 seconds of each other for KP for the 3-5 spots.
The Attleboro girls won their first meet in three outings by a 26-30 margin. Kelly Neuendorf won for the Bombardiers in 20:26, 28 seconds ahead of teammate Diana Blouin and nearly a minute ahead of KP's first finisher, the No. 3 overall finisher Maya Evans.
- Abigail Greenberg and Tessa Lancaster finished 18 seconds apart in taking the No. 1 and 2 spots, respectively, for the previously unbeaten Mansfield girls in a 29-30 loss to Franklin. The Panthers captured six straight spots to nip the Hornets. Greenberg covered the 3.1 mile course in a winning time of 19:14 for the Hornets (3-1).
- The North Attleboro boys and girls both improved to 3-1 with 15-48 and 17-36 victories over Foxboro in a Hockomock League meet. Senior Jack MacLaughlin won the boys' race for the Rocketeers at 17:49.6, while freshman Harper Sweeney captured first place for the Big Red girls' team by a 19 second margin at 21:20. For the Warriors, Liam Cody and Jared Ciora finished within 20 seconds of each other for the 6-8 spots, while Aine Fitzpatrick (21:52) and Mabel Linck finished within 17 seconds of each other for the 4-6 spots in the girls' race.
Attleboro 26, King Philip boys 30: 1-Nathan Seybert (A), 2-Lee Casstevens (A), 3-Neil Hurd (KP), 4-Josh Toews (A), 5-Matt DiFiore (KP), 6-Zach Stromfors (A), 7-Sean Cataloni (A), 8-Nate Sylven (KP), 9-Ryan Andrews (KP), 10-Eric Laurila (A), 17:11, course 3.2 mi.
Attleboro girls 26, King Philip 30: 1-Kelly Neuendorf (A), 2-Diana Blouin (A), 3-Maya Evans (KP), 4-Kim Esteban (A), 5-Ava Pisani (KP), 6-Kat Precobb (KP), 7-Bridget Sweezy (KP), 8-Taylor DeCristofaro (A), 9-Leah Vigevani (KP), 10-Leah Burke (KP), 20:26, course 3.2 mi.
North Attleboro boys 15, Foxboro 48: 1-Jack MacLaughlin (NA), 2-Mark Carlson (NA), 3-Chris Galligan (NA), 4-William Atwood (NA), 5-Griffin Gouck (NA), 6-Liam Cody (F), 7-Casey Poirier (NA), 8-Jared Ciora (F), 9-Kevin Bainton (NA), 17:49.6, course 3.1 mi.
North Attleboro girls 17, Foxboro 36: 1-Harper Sweeney (NA), 2-Melissa Sapini (NA), 3-Lauren Hart (NA), 4-Aine Fitzpatrick (F), 5-Emily Manning (NA), 6-Mabel Linck (F), 7-Emilia Lacy (F), 8-Shruti Srinivasan (NA), 9-Marta Botelho (NA), 21:20.7, course 3.1 mi.
Franklin girls 29, Mansfield 30: 1-Abigail Greenberg (M), 2-Tessa Lancaster (M), 3-Batler (F), 4-Emma Lamson (M), 5-Perez (F), 6-Pang (F), 7-Hopkins (F), 8-Mossey (F), 9-Casey (F), 10-Duffy (F), 19:14, course 3.1 mi.
