ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan High boys' and girls' cross country teams were fleet afoot in their season debuts Sunday, running past Archbishop Williams in their Central Catholic League season openers.
Junior Patrick Healey clocked his fastest time ever on the 3.1-mile Highland Park course in leading the Shamrock boys' team to a 15-50 victory. Ryan Nealon and Jack Bernier went 2-3 for the Shamrocks, finishing six seconds apart.
Promising freshman Lauren Augustyn made an impressive varsity debut for the Shamrocks, clocking a winning time of 20:20 on the 5-kilometer course, earning a 31-second margin of victory as the Shamrocks won by the same score as the boys.
Bishop Feehan boys 15, Archbishop Williams 50: 1-Patrick Healey (BF), 2-Ryan Nealon (BF), 3-Jack Bernier (BF), 4-Noah Gomes (BF), 5-Alex Almeida (BF), 6-Andrew Kubaska (BF), 7-Lincoln Schneider (BF), 8-Seamus Sutula (BF), 9-Ethan Galleshaw (BF), 10-Anthony Kurtzer (BF), 15:50, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan girls 15, Archbishop Williams 50: 1-Lauren Augustyn (BF), 2-Anne Boyd (BF), 3-Elizabeth Borah (BF), 4-Bridget Sutula (BF), 5-Sophia Arruda (BF), 6-Valerie Capalbo (BF)m 7-Camdyn Asselin (BF), 8-Amelia Mignacca (BF), 9-Morgan Kennedy (BF), 10-Carey Curran (AW), 20:20, course 3.1 mi.
