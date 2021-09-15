ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both raced to convincing Catholic Central League wins over Archbishop Williams and Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
Casey Gorhan captured first place (at 18:34) in the 3.1-mile boys’ race by a three-second margin for the Shamrocks (3-0). Ryan Nealon, Alex Almeida and Jack Bernier finished within two seconds of each other for the 3-4-5 spots.
Anna Boyd and Lauren Augustyn finished within seven seconds of each other to take the top two spots for the Shamrock girls (2-0).
- Andrew McConnell (17:58) took second, leading a fleet of nine consecutive Norton runners across the finish line as the Lancers downed Bellingham 19-43 in a Tri-Valley League meet. Shea Podbelski captured first place for the Norton girls’ team in an 18-45 victory. Both teams are 3-0 and will host Medway Monday.
Bishop Feehan boys 19, Archbishop Williams 44; BF 15, Arlington Catholic 50: 1-Casey Gorhan (BF), 2-Liam Vitomanti (AW), 3-Ryan Nealon (BF), 4-Alex Almeida (BF), 5-Jack Bernier (BF), 6-Andrew Kubaska (BF), 7-Anthony Kurtzer (BF), 8-brendan Leblanc (BF), 9-Cormac Masterson (BF), 10-Hingston (AW), 18:34, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan girls 17, Archbishop Williams 49; BF 16, Arlington Catholic 50: 1-Anna Boyd (BF), 2-Lauren Augustyn (BF), 3-Liz Borah (BF), 4-Curran (AW), 5-Val Capalbo (BF), 6-Smith (AC), 7-tie: Kate Wagner, Morgan Kennedy, Cam Asselin (BF), 10-tie: Amy Parkinson, Ryleigh Asselin, Lauren Harkins, Bridget Sutula (BF), 21:02, course 3.1.
Norton boys 19, Bellingham 43: 1-Kurtze (B), 2-Andrew McConnell (N), 3-Charlie Mills (N), 4- Aiden Masse (N), 5- Michael Katsikis (N), 6- Jacob Ollerhead (N), 7-Brandon Scovil (N), 8- ,9- Owen Moon (N), 10- Tyler Bruno (N).17:22, course 3.1 mi.
Norton girls 18, Bellingham 45: 1- Shea Podbelski (N), 2-Brooke Dennett (N), 3- Ragain (B), 4- Sienna Pietrasiewicz (N), 5- Skye Goba (N), 6- Ashley Johnson (N), 7- Kiera Dooley (N), Carly Goodwin (N), 9- Smith (B), 10- Hasselvaum (B) 20:18, course 3.1 mi.
