ATTLEBORO — With four girls breaking the 21-minute mark and with a trio of runners among the top-10 finishers, the Bishop Feehan High girls’ cross country team captured second place at the Highland Park Invitational Meet Saturday.
Lauren Augustyn, Anna Boyd and Liz Borah finished 4-7-9, respectively, all within a span of 46 seconds on the 3.1-mile course as Bishop Feehan totaled 46 points, second only to East Greenwich (R.I.) with 39 points. Cumberland High took third place (94 points).
The Bishop Feehan High boys’ team finished fifth among the 12 teams competing. LaSalle Academy of Providence won the meet with East Greenwich second.
Seekonk High’s Zach Laverdiere (fifth, 17:00) was the area’s top finisher, while the Shamrocks’ Casey Gorham took the No. 13 spot (at 17:13). The Shamrocks had three runners — Noah Gomes D’Sa, Alex Almeida and Jack Bernier — finish within 15 seconds and five spots of each other.
Highland Park Invitational Cross Country Meet
Bishop Feehan results: Boys --Casey Gorhan 17:13, 21-Noah Gomes D’Sa 17:43, 22-Alex Almeida 17:45, 26-Jack Bernier 17:58, 28-Andrew Kubaska 18:15, 35-Ryan Nealon 18:44, 37-Brendan LeBlanc 18:49;.Girls 4-Lauren Augustyn 19:30, 7-Anna Boyd 20:01, 9-Liz Borah 20:16, 12-Valerie Capalbo 20:58, 14-Morgan Kennedy 21:23, 19-Kate Wagner 21:34, 21-Camdyn Asselin 21:40.
Seekonk results: Boys — 6-Zach Laverdiere 17:00, 25-Noah Amaral 17:14, 48-Sean Simmons 19:32.
