ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams along with their peers from Attleboro High School created history on the new “city” course at Highland Park Tuesday.
In the first official meet on the newly-minted 3.1 mile Mark Coogan Course, the Shamrock boys’ team, with a block of four consecutive runners across the finish line, secured a 22-36 victory over AHS.
Then with Sophia Arruda running a blistering winning pace of 20:28, taking first place by a 63-second margin of victory, the Shamrock girls prevailed 19-45 over the Bombardiers.
“That course will only get better,” Bob L’Homme, the Bishop Feehan High coach said of the new layout. “The (Attleboro) Parks Dept. guys haven’t had a chance to plant grass, fertilize and aerate the course, but it’s a very good course, a challenging course.”
Attleboro High’s Nathan Seybert won the boys’ race at 17:30, a seven-second margin over the Shamrocks’ Patrick Healey. However, the Shamrocks had the next two runners across the finish line, with Jackson Craig (17:40) and Lucas Jacques finishing within 12 seconds of each other.
“Nathan came on strong in the second mile,” Martin Tighe, the AHS coach said of his premier distance runner. “The course was beautiful. It was a quick first mile.”
Arruda guided the Shamrock girls’ team to victory, with Bella Simoneau taking second place. Attleboro High’s Kelley Neuendorf took third place at 21:44.
Attleboro High and Bishop Feehan will host a 22-team Highland Park Invitational Meet on Sept. 21.
Bishop Feehan boys 22, Attleboro 36: 1-Nathan Seybert (A), 2-Patrick Healey (BF), 3-Jackson Craig (BF), 4-Casey Gorham (BF), 5-Lucas Jacques (BF), 6-Francis Wener (A), 7-Ethan Silvia (A), 8-Seamus Sutula (BF), 9-Jason Bisciotti (BF), 10-Neal Bowie (A), 17:30, course 3.1 mi.
Bishop Feehan girls 19, Attleboro 45: 1-Sophia Arruda (BF), 2-Bella Simoneau (BF), 3-Kelley Neuendorf (A), 4-Valerie Capalbo (BF), 5-Amelia Mignacca (BF), 6-Kim Esteban (A), 7-Morgan Kennedy (BF), 8-Elizabeth Borah (BF), 9-Elizabeth Parkinson (BF), 10-Madison Cameron (BF), 20:28, course 3.2 mi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.