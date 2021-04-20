FRANKLIN — With three runners taking the sixth through eighth spots, the unbeaten Tri-County Regional High girls’ cross country team fended off Norfolk Agricultural 27-28 Tuesday in its final dual meet of the Mayflower League season.
Anna Couchon took third for the Cougars (4-0) at 25:26.
The Tri-County High boys (2-2) fell 18-37 as Norfolk Aggie took the top four spots. Jack Whittlesey and Griffin Kaplan finished within two seconds of each other for the 5-6 spots.Both Cougar teams will participate at the Mayflower League Championship Meet Tuesday.
Norfolk Agr. boys 18, Tri-County 37: 5-Jack Whittlesey 21:13, 6-Griffin Kaplan 21:15. 7-Nick Mullen 21:19. 9-Will Daggett 24:36, 10-Jacob Sousa 24:46.
Tri-County girls 28, Norfolk Agr. 29: 3-Anna Couchon 25:26, 4-Averie Denelle 27:56, 6-Caitlyn McLaughlin 29:22, 7-Lindsay Findlay 30:31. 8-Sinead Bergeron 31:00.
