TAUNTON — The North Attleboro High cross country team was beaten by Taunton High in both the boys and girls races on a rainy and blustery Tuesday.
The Taunton boys defeated North Attleboro 19-39 while the Rocketeer girls lost, 25-31.
Leading North Attleboro in the boys race was William Atwood with a fourth-place time of 18:22. Brady King was fifth in 18:25 and in ninth was Jimmy Gallagher with a time of 19:43.
FOXBORO — The Warrior boys and girls both earned wins over the Black Knights with the Foxboro boys romping, 15-149, and the girls prevailing, 21-36.
Winning the boys race for the Warriors was Steve Haney in 18:39. Following Haney, the Warriors filled out the top five. In second was teammate Brooks Stone (18:43), behind Stone in third was Cooper Hassmaman (19:13), behind Hassman in fourth was Chris Prolux (19:48) and behind Prolux in fifth was Timmy Chase (19:56). Placing sixth was Eamonn Kelly at 20:21 and in eighth was Johnny Ahearn at 21:07.
Brooke Davies won the girls race for Foxboro with a time of 21:47. Taking second was Aine Fitzpatrick in 22:04 and in Mabel Linck was third at 22:45. Casey Dahl placed seventh at 24:13, Kyla Palmer finished eighth at 24:23 and Molly Devine rounded out the top-10 in 24:44.
PEABODY — Bishop Feehan raced at the Catholic Central League freshman-sophomore meet, with the Shamrock boys getting a first-place finish from Alex Calo.
Calo’s time of 11:52 won by 15 seconds. The next across for the Shamrock was Matt Buchanan in fifth at a time of 12:14.
The Bishop Feehan girls saw its best finish from Mary Fandetti at a time of 15:14, placing her 12th in a field of 40. Julia and Olivia Trendel went 19th and 20th, respectively, in 15:47 and 15:50.