BOURNE — Andrew Cabral and Julia Rickard won their respective races as the Seekonk High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams took home South Coast Conference victories over Bourne Saturday.
Cabral won the 3.2-mile course race at 18:03, winning by a 1:15 margin as the Seekonk boys’ team (2-0) scored a 16-39 victory in the seven-runner race. Rickard clocked a first-place 23:07, winning by 27 seconds as the Warrior girls’ team (2-0) claimed an 18-43 victory. Seekonk next meets Fairhaven Friday.
In a battle of unbeaten South Coast Conference winter track teams, Old Rochester relied on its depth to top previously unbeaten Dighton-Rehoboth. Josh Rebelo clocked a first-place time of 1:32.4 in the 600 as the Falcon boys’ team (2-1) fell, 46-25. Kiara Amarantes won both the 55 and 300 dashes for the D-R girls’ team (2-1) in a 41-22 setback. The Falcons are off until an April 17 meet with Greater New Bedford Voke.
Old Rochester boys 46, Dighton-Rehoboth 25: 50 hurdles 1-Nate Ferreira 9.5; 600 1-Josh Rebelo 1:32.4; 1,000 1-Greame Sullivan 2:59; Mile 1-Carter Foley 5:01. Old Rochester girls 41, Dighton-Rehoboth 22: 55 1-Kiara Amarantes 7.6; 300 1-Amarantes 45.0; Shot put 1-Madeline Kelley 28-9.
Seekonk boys 16, Bourne 39: 1-Andrew Cabral (S), 2-Zach Laverdiere (S), 3-Noah Amaral (S), 4-Sean Simmons (S), 5-Koffi (B), 6-Athan Topracy (S), 7-Spray (B), 18:03, course 3.2 mi.
Seekonk girls 18, Bourne 43: 1-Julia Rickard (S), 2-MacKenzie Carlsten (S), 3-Cameron (B), 4-Kylie Halpin (S), 5-Kelsey Gendreau (S), 6-Abby Rickard (S), 7-Wieler (B), 8-Ella Gerardi (S), 9-Alice Santana (S), 10-Bella Lastrina (S), 23:07, course 3.2 mi.
