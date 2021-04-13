HOLBROOK — The Tri-County Regional High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams swept their Mayflower League meets at Holbrook High Tuesday, with each taking 15-50 victories.
Griffin Kaplan, Jack Whittlesey and Nick Mullen finished within seven seconds of each other in a 1-2-3 finish for the Cougar boys (2-1) while Ann Couchon covered the 3.16-mile course in 27:34, taking second place for the Cougar girls (3-0).
The Cougars meet Norfolk Aggie Tuesday.
Tri-County boys 15, Holbrook 50: 1-Griffin Kaplan 22:05, 2-Jack Whittlesey 22:10, 3-Nick Mullen 22:12, 4-Jake Soeza, 5-Anthony Lum, 6-Henry Iches, 7-Gil Dogott, 8-Devin Leber, 9-Dom Snow.
Tri-County girls 15, Holbrook 50: 2-Anna Couchon 27:34, 3-Averie Dennelle, 4-Christine Parker, 6-Lindsey Findlay, 7-Sinead Bergeron, 8-Caitlyn McLaiughlin, 9-Holly Swinimer, 10-Jianna Fougere.
