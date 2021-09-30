FRANKLIN — The Tri-County Regional High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams both improved to 3-1 in beating both West Bridgewater High and Bristol-Plymouth Regional High in a triangular Mayflower League meet Thursday.
Lorcan Bergeron, Griffin Kaplan and Wyatt Boucher finished with 22 seconds of each other for the 3-4-5 spots as the Cougar boys prevailed 29-30 over B-P and 15-50 over West Bridgewater. Anna Couchon and Averie Denelle finished with 10 seconds of each other for the 2-3 spots as the Cougar girls won 20-39 and 15-50. Both Cougar teams host Diman Voke Tuesday.
Tri-County boys 29, Bristol-Plymouth 30; Tri-County 15, West Bridgewater 50: 3-Lorcan Bergeron 19:39, 4-Griffin Kaplan 19:41, 5-Wytatt Boucher, 7-Caulfield 20:44; 10-Doggett 21:53.
Tri-County girls 20, Bristol-Plymouth 39, Tri-County 15, West Bridgewater 50: 2-Anna Couchon 22:42, 3-Averie Denelle 22:52, 5-Caitlyn McLaughlin 25:37, 7-Bergeron 26:44, 8-Weisher 27:59.
