HOPEDALE — The Tri-County Regional cross country team took on Hopedale High on Thursday, with both Cougar teams unable to pull out a meet win.
The Tri-County boys lost 15-50, while the girls fell 25-31 in wet conditions.
The Tri-County boys were led by Lorcan Bergeron’s time of 21:26, placing him seventh in the field. Alex Echeverria’s time of 22:32 was the second quickest for the Cougars and put him 11th overall. Luke Smith was right behind Echeverria in 12th at a time of 22:41, and just off Smith’s pace was Sam Noonan in 14th at a time of 22:47.
For the girls, Tri-County was led by Averie Denelle’s first-place finish at 26:51. Nearly stride for stride with her was teammate Audrey Weishaar at a time of 26:53 in second. Next across for Tri-County was Ayden Rzewuski in eighth, clocking in at 27:49 and in ninth was Caitlyn McLaughlin at a time of 28:01.
Tri-County is at Southeastern Regional on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.