FRANKLIN — The Tri- County Regional High girls’ cross country team took five of the top eight spots to notch its first victory of the Mayflower League season Wednesday with a 27-28 verdict over Southeastern Regional.
Griffin Kaplan was the No. 2 finisher for the Cougar boys’ team in a 27-28 loss to the Hawks.
Anna Couchon was the first Tri-County girl runner across the line in (25:45) while Caitlyn McLaughlin, Lindsey Findlay and Sinead Bergeron finished within 14 seconds of each other.
Southeastern Reg. boys 27, Tri-County 28: 2-Griffin Kaplan 20:58, 4-Nick Mullen 21:33, 5-Jack Whittlesby 22:14, 8-Lorcan Bergeron 23:13, 9-Anthony Lum 23:37.
Tri-County girls 27, Southeastern Reg. 28: 2-Anna Couchon 25:45, 4-Averie Denelle 28:26,. 6-Caitlyn McLaughlin 31:18, 7-Lindsey Findlay 31:19, 8-Sinead Bergeron 31:22.
