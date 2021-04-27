FRANKLIN -- The Tri-County Regional High cross country team had three boys and three girls finish among the top 10 at the Mayflower League Meet Tuesday. Griffin Kaplan took seventh place on the 3.1-mile Dacey Park course for the Cougar boys at 19:50, while sophomore Anna Couchon continued to impress by taking fourth place in the girls' race at 24:38.
Tri-County results: Boys -- 7-Griffin Kaplan 19:50, 9-Jack Whittlely 20:41, 10-Nick Mullen 20:42, Lorcan Bergeron 22:36, Anthony Lum 22:41, Will Doggett 27:10, Jake Souza 23:52; Girls -- 4-Anna Couchon 24:38, 8-Averie Denelle 27:17, 10-Lindsey Findlay 27:36, 11-Christina Parker 27:42, 17-Sinead Bergeron 30:41, Jiana Fougere 37:14, Holly Swinimer 38:30, Catherine Olivier 40:20.
