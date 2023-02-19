CAMBRIDGE — Four area teams competed in the MIAA Division 1 girls swim and dive competition on Saturday, capping off divisional action on a high note at MIT’s Zesiger Sports Center.

The Bishop Feehan girls scored 101 points for seventh in Division 1, leading all area teams. Attleboro scored 62 points for 12th, Mansfield scored 37 points for 16th and King Philip scored 25 points for 25th.