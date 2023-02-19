CAMBRIDGE — Four area teams competed in the MIAA Division 1 girls swim and dive competition on Saturday, capping off divisional action on a high note at MIT’s Zesiger Sports Center.
The Bishop Feehan girls scored 101 points for seventh in Division 1, leading all area teams. Attleboro scored 62 points for 12th, Mansfield scored 37 points for 16th and King Philip scored 25 points for 25th.
Bishop Feehan was heavily represented at the meet, and was a frontrunner in several events. The Shamrocks took 14th in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing at 2:02.32, and was third in the 200 free relay at 1:43.80. The Shamrocks were also eighth in the 400 free relay at 3:51.73.
Julia Pelchat led in individual events for Feehan with a third-place swim in the 50 free, finishing at 24.50. Avary Serpa was 14th in the same event at a time of 25.96. Pelchat went on to place second in the 100 free at 53.38 and Brooke Silva was 12th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:12.36.
The Bombardier girls had an eighth-place finish in the medley relay, clocking in with a time of 1:58.12. Zuri Ferguson was a two-time champion, winning the 50 free (23.92) and the 100 backstroke (54.36).
Attleboro coach Darbie Sawyer said the girls are already looking ahead to next season after a strong finish to this year.
“Zuri had a great day and we are all really proud of her. She is already looking forward to next season, which is great to hear,” Sawyer said. “All the girls that went to States today return next season, and they are all ready making plans to return to States next year. It’s great to coach athletes that love the sport and appreciate each other. They have pushed each other to be the best they can be. Can’t wait to see what next year brings. It’s been an honor coaching great kids.”
Mansfield was represented by two swimmers, Addison MacDonald and Caitlyn Zajac. Zajac placed ninth off the diving board, scoring a 355.40, while MacDonald placed sixth in the 200 free at 1:59.95 and was fourth in the 500 free, finishing at 5:22.74.
Flannery Miller was the lone representative for King Philip, placing eighth in the 200 IM at 2:16.69. She was also fifth in the 100 breaststroke, finishing at 1:09.78, scoring all the points for the Warriors.