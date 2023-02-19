2022-02-28-tsc-spt-girls-swim-state-meet-Div2

Seekonk High’s Addison Abreu is shown swimming the 200 IM at last year’s Div. 2 state meet.

 Zach Chew / For the Sun Chronicle

CAMBRIDGE — Seekonk and Foxboro’s girls swim and dive teams competed in the MIAA Division 2 championships on Saturday at the Zesiger Sports Center.

Seekonk scored 105.5 points, finishing seventh overall as a team.