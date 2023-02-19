CAMBRIDGE — Seekonk and Foxboro’s girls swim and dive teams competed in the MIAA Division 2 championships on Saturday at the Zesiger Sports Center.
CAMBRIDGE — Seekonk and Foxboro’s girls swim and dive teams competed in the MIAA Division 2 championships on Saturday at the Zesiger Sports Center.
Seekonk scored 105.5 points, finishing seventh overall as a team.
Addison Abreu won the 200 IM at a time of 2:06.24 to take a state title for Seekonk. She went on to take the 100 butterfly as well, winning a crown with a time of 57.01.
Lydia Craft was third in the 200 free, finishing at a time of 1:57.95 for Seekonk, and also was tied for fifth in the 500 free at 5:20.95. Craft and Abreu were both a part of the 11th-place 200 free relay team, clocking in at 1:45.51. The two were also members of the seventh-place 400 free relay team.
Foxboro had a 12th-place finish in the 200 free and a ninth-place finish in the 500 free from Abby Gallagher. Meghan Lathrop took 16th in the 200 IM and was 12th in the 100 fly.