ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team quickly found itself on its heels in its season opener, but once the Shamrocks regained their footing, they ran away.
Feehan took its first win of the season on Wednesday with a 7-2 win at home over Notre Dame Academy of Hingham.
Notre Dame applied pressure from the opening faceoff, and was the first on the board with a goal off a penalty corner where the Shamrocks were unable to mark the attack quick enough. After not seeing the ball go into the attacking end once in the first five minutes of play before falling behind 1-0, the Shamrocks called a timeout to try and settle down sas they struggled to connect on their passes.
“They were in panic mode,” Bishop Feehan head coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said. “It was, ‘Take a breath, play your game and start passing.’ We hadn’t had a consecutive pass for the first four minutes of the game. That’s one of our strengths. The communication stopped and they were disconnected. After that, I think they did a good job of pulling it back together and started to play a little more of our game. It just took a few minutes to figure it out and settle in and communicate”
It took less than two minutes for the Shamrocks to find the equalizer, with Jordan Higgins scoring from close range on a shot that hit the top corner of the goal at 7:50. Feehan followed up with another goal at the 3:58 mark off a corner to make it 2-1, with Lily Marchand finding the back of the net.
Notre Dame responded with under a minute remaining in the first quarter, but from then on their scoring touch went silent as the Shamrocks held their own on the back line and at midfield. Ava Meehan scored her first of three goals with 10 seconds to go in the first quarter, giving Feehan a 3-2 lead, and after a back-and-forth second quarter, the Shamrocks added some insurance with 1:12 on the clock on a Marchand unassisted goal where she blew past the defenders to score from close range.
Feehan’s strength in the midfield and on defense showed in the final 30 minutes of play, keeping multiple corner opportunities from Notre Dame from becoming scores.
“I think they stepped up and there’s a couple of girls on Notre Dame that we had to figure out a way to stop them,” D’Ambrosia said. “In the second half, we did a better job on that. The transitioning from defense to offense seemed to pick up as the game went along as well. In the defensive zone, they were better on getting it out, better passing it out instead of slamming it. I was pleased with that.”
The third quarter was scoreless before the Shamrocks put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a Meehan goal at 10:11 and a Higgins goal at 6:16. Meehan completed her hat trick with 1:31 to go in regulation, adding an assist as well. Marchand (two) and Higgins also had assists.
Despite the final score, D’Ambrosia said the flow of the game didn’t feel like it was heavily in Bishop Feehan’s favor, saying NDA was on Feehan the entire way and never let up in terms of attacking the ball and trying to claw its way back.
“I felt they were coming at us the entire game,” D’Ambrosia said. “I didn’t feel like it was a cakewalk. I didn’t feel like we dominated so much that they were never down on our end. It was great we were able to put the ball in the net but that score didn’t feel like that score.”
The Shamrocks face another tough opponent on Friday, visiting Walpole in a 3:45 p.m. start.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.