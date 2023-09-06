ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team quickly found itself on its heels in its season opener, but once the Shamrocks regained their footing, they ran away.

Feehan took its first win of the season on Wednesday with a 7-2 win at home over Notre Dame Academy of Hingham.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.