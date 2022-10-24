FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High field hockey team could not solve Franklin High’s defense, dropping a 5-0 road verdict on Monday.
Attleboro picked up its play throughout the game, with head coach Jessica Pink saying her team played well defensively, but couldn’t finish.
“(The) girls played a really strong defensive game and picked up some forward momentum int he second half getting a few corners,” Attleboro coach Jessica Pink said. “They just couldn’t finish to get it in the net.”
Siany Ortez made 10 saves in goal, for Attleboro (7-10), which winds up its season at North Attleboro on Wednesday.
Mansfield 6, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets scored one minute into the game off the stick off Ava Adams and never looked back.
Adams’ score was followed by first quarter and second quarter scores from Danni Cuzzi, sending the game into halftime with the Hornets ahead 3-0.
Adams added her second of three goals in the third quarter and Kristina Kipp added a goal in the third quarter. Adams scored the final goal in the fourth quarter.
Lola Varricchione had two assists for Mansfield (7-7-2), which was won three straight. The Hornets play Wednesday at Canton.
Foxboro 1, Canton 1
CANTON — The Warriors saw their 10-game winning streak end as Mary Collins had the lone goal for Foxboro.
The Warriors (13-0-3) host Oliver Ames on Wednesday.