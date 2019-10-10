ATTLEBORO — The quick-striking Attleboro High field hockey team tallied twice within the first five minutes of its Hockomock League match at Tozier-Cassidy Field Thursday to dominate Milford High 5-0 and keep its postseason plans alive.
Senior captain Anna Beck tallied three goals for AHS (6-5-1), which moved within five points for an MIAA Tournament berth. Beck scored the Bombardiers’ third goal in the 20th minute, then added second half goals — at 44:40 from Burns and at 56:43 from Webster.
Amanda Burns converted her own penalty corner in the third minute on a rebound of a Hannah Webster drive to open the scoring. Laura MacVeigh scored on a drive in the fifth minute for AHS’ second goal with Burns assisting. Attleboro allowed only one shot and two penalty corners during the first half. The Bombardiers host Mansfield Tuesday.
Mansfield 2, North Attleboro 1
MANSFIELD — Grace Danehy broke the Hockomock League deadlock in the 45th minute of the match to provide Mansfield with its first lead to beat the Rocketeers.
Mansfield (7-3-1) continued its MIAA Tournament quest by overcoming an early one-goal deficit, tying the score in the 20th minute on a goal by Lindsay Devine. North (4-6-2) had taken the lead in the 12th minute on a goal from Lauren Abusheery.
Kayla Hunter had eight saves, including a couple of stops on breakaways, to earn the win in goal for the Hornets while Grace Doyle played solid defense in front of her.
Mansfield had a 6-2 edge in penalty corners.
The Hornets host Foxboro Friday while North Attleboro hosts Stoughton Wednesday.
