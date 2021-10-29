ATTLEBORO — In a playoff preview, two of the top-tier field hockey teams in the Hockomock League and in Division 1 South staged a classic struggle — and a scoreless one at that — between Attleboro High and King Philip Regional High at Tozier-Cassidy Field Friday.
The Bombardiers and Warriors both pressured, with Attleboro having three first-half penalty corners, while King Philip generated six penalty corners, five during the second half, but neither team could dent the defenses for true scoring chances.
Bombardier seniors Trinity Harrison and Emma Briggs in front of senior goalkeeper Ava Haggerty (two saves) were forthright in not allowing few, if any, King Philip ball possessions inside the penalty circle.
Warrior seniors Molly Piller and Morgan Cunningham were immovable strengths of determination in protecting junior netminder Haley Bright (one save), the Bombardiers limited to one scant chance during the second half.
For King Philip (12-4-2), the match was its third of the week, coming off of an emotional two-goal loss to Kelley-Rex Division champion Franklin.
For Attleboro (11-5-2), the match was its second of the week, its second in as many days, coming off of a four-goal flurry by senior Maddie Ellis in a shutout of Mansfield.
“I don’t know how this is going to affect us for the tournament, we still get a point, but we were scoreless,” Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said of the stalemate, the Bombardiers having scored 60 goals on the season, the second highest figure among all Hockomock League teams.
“I’m sure it’s not going to help us if we wanted to stay in the top 16,” King Philip coach Lisa Cropper said of the outcome, the Warriors having allowed just 16 goals, the third best defensive posture in the Hockomock League.
King Philip generated second half penalty corners, all initiated by Margo Riley, in the 38, 39th, 40th, 43rd and 50th minutes. But on each occasion, the chances for shots were met with resistance, by Attleboro captain Emelia Westater, by Marley Young, and Jordan Croteau on the first, second and fifth bids respectively.
Kelly Holmes rifled a shot wide on the third chance, while a Lily Brown reverse stick chance also scurried wide on the fourth chance. Attleboro’ Alyvia Bessette and Harrison took away another King Philip pressure in the 54th minute.
“It was a real good match,” Antunes said of the battles from atop one penalty circle to the other. “Both teams played well, both defenses played well — there were not many scoring chances, it was hard to get through their defense.”
Piller took away a point-blank chance by Ellis, a 26-goal scorer for Attleboro, in the first minute of the match, then Bright turned away an Ellis backhand drive that Olivia Hillman set up.
The Bombardiers had penalty corners at 11, 15 and 25 of the first half, but each was foiled by a Holmes defensive stance on the King Philip back line.
“Back to back games, we were a little tired,” Cropper said of her Warriors. “It was a bunch of little things, we weren’t sharp and Attleboro is a good team, the goalie is very good. So we have to be on the top of our game.”
