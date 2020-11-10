CANTON — After having beaten Mansfield High for the first time and taking a point in a tie with King Philip Regional High for the first time, the Attleboro High field hockey team achieved another milestone Tuesday in the opening round of the Hockomock League Cup series by beating Canton High.
Junior forward Maddie Ellis scored all three goals for the Bombardiers, who led from start to finish.
“That may have been our best passing game of the season,” Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said of the Bombardiers’ upstaging the Davenport Division champion Bulldogs (7-2-2) on their home turf.
In handing the Hockomock League powerhouse Bulldogs their first loss at home, Attleboro and Oliver Ames are the lone member schools to pin a loss on Canton.
“All season long, the girls have had confidence,” Antunes said of Attleboro having a 1-0 lead at halftime, a 2-1 lead entering the final 15 minutes and then owning a two-goal lead on Ellis’ hat trick goal.
The Bombardiers (4-2-6) have been shut out just three times this season.
Seniors factored in setting up Ellis for all three of her goals — the go-ahead goal just two minutes into the match from Campbell Compton; regaining the lead at 2-1 late in the third quarter with Hannah Webster assisting; and then what proved to be the match-winner, six minutes into the fourth quarter, in the 51st minute with Amanda Burns setting up the score.
Bombardiers’ junior goalkeeper Ava Haggerty (14 saves), along with defenders Shea Salisbury and Kiera Murray, were strong in not allowing Canton many breakaway threats.
“To go in there and win, coming off of the field was such a great feeling,” Antunes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.