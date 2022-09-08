Mansfield AHS Field Hockey
Mansfield High’s Lola Varricchoine, right, is pressured for the ball by Attleboro High’s Nora Desrosiers during their game Thursday in Attleboro.

 Paul Connors / The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High girls field hockey team made Liv Barry’s goal in the first half stand up the rest of the way to edge Attleboro High, 1-0, Thursday for a hard-fought, season-opening Hockomock League road win.

Barry’s score came with 6:19 left in the second quarter off an assist from Ella Palanza to break the scoreless start. Palanza’s pass from the left side of the goal across the goal mouth found Barry, and the junior forward put it home.