ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High girls field hockey team made Liv Barry’s goal in the first half stand up the rest of the way to edge Attleboro High, 1-0, Thursday for a hard-fought, season-opening Hockomock League road win.
Barry’s score came with 6:19 left in the second quarter off an assist from Ella Palanza to break the scoreless start. Palanza’s pass from the left side of the goal across the goal mouth found Barry, and the junior forward put it home.
“In the second quarter, we had some sustained pressure, so we had the ball within the attacking quarter and had a few opportunities,” Mansfield head coach Theresa Nyhan said. “We needed that movement from the left to the right because we didn’t have a heck of a lot of it throughout the rest of the game.”
A late push from Attleboro where the Bombardiers had a four-minute rush to tie was denied by Lily Danehy in net as she logged four saves in the final four minutes and finished with 12 stops total. Nyhan credited a timeout in helping preserve the lead.
“We were a little frantic (on defense),” Nyhan said. “We gave up corners, but were able to finally get it over the 50 and called a timeout. We took out an up-field forward and put in an additional defender and gave some instruction on how to finish the game. It was all thanks to that timeout.”
Siany Ortez made two saves in net for Attleboro.
Mansfield hosts Foxboro Monday while Attleboro will be at Milford.