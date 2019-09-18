NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Anna Beck tallied a trio of second half goals in rallying the Attleboro High field hockey team to a thrilling 3-2 victory over arch-rival North Attleboro in a Hockomock League match Wednesday at Beaupre Field.
The Bombardiers (2-3) overcame a two-goal halftime deficit by storming North goalie Emma Strachan, while creating 13 penalty corners, six in the second half.
Beck put AHS on the scoreboard in the 46th minute, then netted the tying goal in the 47th minute with an assist to Amelia Burns. Then with five minutes remaining Beck scored her hat trick goal, the match-winner, with a feed from Campbell Kofton.
“We just told the girls that they had to dig deep if they wanted to win,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said of her message at intermission.
“We lost some steam,” North coach Karen Folan said of the Rocketeers, who received a yeoman 22-save performance in goal from Strachan, blanking the Bombardiers through the first half with 10 saves.
Grace Cole factored into both first half goals for North (3-2). Cole gave the Rocketeers the lead in the 12th minute on a feed from Michelle Pothier. Then Cole set up Taylor Gorman for a second North goal in the 16th minute.
The Bombardiers next host King Philip Friday, while North entertains Milford.
Foxboro 2, Oliver Ames 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors tallied twice in the first 11 minutes and held on behind strong play from goaltender Hannah Trombley (eight saves) en route to the Hockomock League win.
Freshman Mya Waryas got the Warriors on the board (at 6:22) on an assist from senior Jaime Notarangelo. Notarangelo scored herself just five minutes later to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead at the break. OA scored with just four second left after Foxboro held the run of play with a 14-9 edge in shots. Foxboro (4-0-2) will travel to Attleboro on Tuesday.
Mansfield 3, Milford 0
MILFORD — Junior Stori Rounds netted the match-winner at the 20 minute mark of the first half as the Hornets overpowered Milford in the Hockomock League match. The Hornets (3-1-1) dominated through the match, totaling 11 penalty corners, eight during the first half.
“But it took us a while to get that second goal,” Theresa Nyhan said of the Hornets finally creating a comfort zone with goals by Paige Peterson (at 48 from Gabby Devlin) and Abby Varrechione (at 56). Kayla Hunter had to make just two saves in goal in preserving the shutout. The Hornets next visit Oliver Ames Friday.
Canton 3, King Philip 0
CANTON — The King Philip Warriors kept the Davenport Division powerhouse Bulldogs off of the scoreboard through the initial 30 minutes of the Hockomock League match before Canton tallied three times in the second half.
Canton enjoyed a 15-3 edge in shots and a 10-5 advantage in penalty corners. The Warriors (3-1-1) next meet Attleboro Friday.
Somerset Berkley 12, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SOMERSET — Lucas Crook scored three goals, boosting his career total to 101 as the unbeaten (5-0) Blue Raiders routed Dighton-Rehoboth in the South Coast Conference match. The Falcons (3-3) visit Fairhaven Friday.
