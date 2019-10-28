ATTLEBORO — If Anna Beck isn’t the MVP of the Hockomock League, there may have to be an inquiry.
The Bryant University-bound Bombardier has carried the Attleboro High field hockey team to eight wins and its first MIAA Tournament appearance since 2015.
“Her leadership, on and off the field, has been phenomenal,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said of Beck’s impact on the field, resulting in the Hockomock League scoring title with 22 goals and nine assists.
The Bombardiers are the No. 20 seed in the field for the Division 1 South Sectional and will travel to No. 13 seed Norwood for an opening round match Thursday afternoon at 2.
The Bombardiers will join Mansfield and King Philip in the Division 1 field, while Foxboro is the No. 4 seed in Division 2 South, joining locals Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth in the quests for the championship.
No. 15 seed Mansfield (10-6-2) will host Nauset Thursday at 2:30 p.m., while No. 17 seed King Philip (9-6-3) will visit Pembroke for a 6 p.m. match Wednesday.
It will be a South Coast Conference rematch for No. 20 seed Seekonk (6-9-1) at Bourne Wednesday night at 6 as well as for No. 15 seed Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-1), hosting Wareham Wednesday afternoon at 2:30. The winner of the Seekonk-Bourne match visits Foxboro Friday to face coach Melissa Bordieri’s Warriors.
Attleboro may be the true longshot in the Division 1 South field, a team that foes fear. Over the last week of the regular season, the Bombardiers tied both KP and Hockomock League power Franklin, while beating Taunton.
Beck has been the catalyst throughout, a terrific transition player, improving her scoring totals from last season’s 13 goals and seven assists. “Her drive and her determination are nearly un-matchable,” Antunes said of the Bombardier. “She’s such a true team leader in every sense.”
The Bombardiers went from being non-qualifiers for the MIAA Tournament the past three seasons to becoming a postseason threat, entering with an 8-7-3 record. The Bombardiers did so without senior defender Syd DiLiddo, who suffered a season-ending back injury in September.
Attleboro surrendered the second-fewest goals (22) in the Kelley-Rex Division after allowing 47 goals last season in a 6-11-1 campaign.
“I truly believe the difference is that a lot of the girls played in summer leagues or play with a club and play all year round,” Antunes added. “We’re a really young team too (six seniors).”
The Bombardiers have a sophomore in goal in Ava Haggerty and a sophomore central defender in Emma Briggs, a converted forward who admirably filled DiLiddo’s shoes. “She’s such a playmaker too,” Antunes added. “That’s a young defense back there.”
The Bombardiers also have a strong two-way transitional player in junior Campbell Compton. “She’s defensive-minded, but she works both ends of the field so well,” Antunes said.
“Cutting down on our goals-against was a big factor,” Antunes added. “We were never a team that could come back, but having a player like Anna (Beck) on the field now, all the girls have so much confidence.”
