WRENTHAM — Attleboro High senior captain Anna Beck scored her second goal of the match with less than seven minutes remaining as the Bombardiers inched closer toward an MIAA Tournament berth with a 2-2 tie against King Philip Regional High Monday at Macktaz Field in a Hockomock League match.
The Bombardiers (7-7-2) need two points in order to reach the poststseason.
Beck put the Bombardiers ahead at 8:12 of the first half for the lone goal of the first half.
Lauren Barreiro pulled KP (8-5-3) into a a deadlock, with Christina Gifun assisting 2:50 into the second half. Abby Nixon put the Warriors ahead in the 51st minute with Sam Robison assisting.KP had a 9-8 advantage in shots with Isabella Crocker playing a prominent role.
Attleboro goaltender Ava Haggerty made six saves while KP netminder Grace May had seven saves.
Attleboro travels to Taunton on Wednesday while King Philip visits Mansfield.
North Attleboro 2, Milford 0
MILFORD — Lauren Abusheery scored twice as the Rocketeers continued their quest for an MIAA Tournament berth in the Hockomock League match.
North goalkeeper Emma Strachan nade 20 saves, many on second-chance rebounds.
Emily Davies and Riley O’Brien were most effective through the midfield as North maintained its one goal lead for 47 minutes.
Abusheery put North (6-6-3) into the lead just five minutes into the match with Grace Cole assisting. Abusheery scored her second goal in the 52nd minute with Lindsay Robinson assisting. North visits Canton Wednesday.
Foxboro 5, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Brooke Connolly scored a pair of first-half goals as the Warriors scored five unanswered goals the Hockomock League win.
Senior Jaime Notarangelo scored at 9:23 and had two assists on goals by Kate Collins (at 22:12) and Connolly (at 27:19). Connolly scored at 16:28 of the first half as Foxboro took a 4-0 lead at the half. Ella Waryas gave Foxboro a 5-0 lead in the second half at 2:22.
Lily Jones (seven saves) and Hannah Trombley (two saves) played well on the backline as Foxboro held a 26-10 advantage in shots. Foxboro (10-1-5) will host Sharon on Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — Playing the first of four matches in five days, the Hornets took the lead four minutes into the Hockomock League match, but didn’t score again in falling to the Tigers. Oliver Ames knotted the score just before halftime and gained the lead early in the second half.
Gabby Devlin put Mansfield (8-5-2) in front. Mansfield hosts King Philip Wednesday.
Somerset Berkley 9, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons were overrun by the Blue Raiders in the South Coast Conference match. Somerset Berkley held a 6-0 lead by halftime. The Falcons completed the regular season at 8-6-4.
Seekonk 2, Old Rochester 2
SEEKONK — Sophomore Bria Dunphy scored twice as the Warriors kept their slim hopes for an MIAA Tournament berth alive in a South Coast Conference tie.
Dunphy tied it at 1-1 for Seekonk with 4:52 left in the first half and then gave the Warriors the lead 49 seconds into the second half.
Old Rochester gained the equalizer in the 50th minute. Seekonk had eight shots and 13 penalty corners.
The Warriors finished the season at 6-9-1 and could reach the MIAA Tournament as the second-place finisher in the SCC Small School Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.