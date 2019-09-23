ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Anna Beck scored twice and set up two other goals in guiding the Attleboro High field hockey team to a 5-0 victory over crosstown rival Bishop Feehan Monday in a non-league match at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Beck scored the first (at 12:22 from Lily Hagopian) and third (at 22 from Amanda Burns) goals for the Bombardiers (3-4), who gained a 3-0 lead by halftime.
Beck set up Keyara Nunes for the Bombardiers’ second goal, at 17:13 of the first half, and Attleboro’s fourth goal, by Maddie Ellis just 2:32 into the second half.
“Bishop Feehan started strong,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said. “Then we became more aggressive and more intense.”
Burns tallied goal No. 5 for AHS in the 15th minute of the second half, with Ellis assisting. The Bombardiers generated eight penalty corners, while goalie Ava Haggerty had to make just one save.
The Shamrocks (0-6) received some strong defensive work from goalie Jenna Gross and back Grace Klinganan. Bishop Feehan has an EAC match Tuesday at Bishop Stang, while AHS will entertain Foxboro.
Franklin 5, North Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — The high-powered Panthers produced the first two goals of the Hockomock League match and then went on to score three more during the second half to top the Rocketeers.
Grace Cole put North (5-2) on the scoreboard in the 16th minute of the first half with a breakaway down the wing. The Rocketeers were limited to merely two corners, with goalie Emma Strachan having to make 28 saves. Franklin totaled 20 penalty corners, 12 during the second half.
North resumes Hockomock League action at home Wednesday against Canton.
