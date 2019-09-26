ATTLEBORO — Attleboro High senior captain Anna Beck netted all three goals of the match as the Bombardier field hockey team earned a 3-0 Hockomock League victory over Taunton High on Thursday.
Beck tallied twice in the final 10 minutes of the first half, the first goal at 20:02 off an assist from Amanda Burn with the second score at 26:15 from Campbell Compton as the Bombardiers took a 2-0 lead at the half.
Beck netted some late insurance at 27:02)of the second half as the Bombardiers had a 7-3 advantage in penalty corners. Ava Haggerty made four saves to preserve the clean sheet, benefiting from a strong defensive play from Kiera Murray and Emma Briggs.
Attleboro (4-4-1) is off until Thursday when it travels to Sharon.
Canton 0, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior goaltender Emma Strachan was a wall on the backline, tallying 21 saves as the Rocketeers worked hard for the Hockomock League draw.
Emily Daby and Faith Gravelin each played strong defensively as the Bulldogs held a 21-10 advantage in shots and 11-7 lead in penalty corners.
North Attleboro had six of those seven penalty corners in the second half as midfielder Lindsey Robinson led in transition.
The Rocketeers (4-3-1) will host Bishop Feehan on Monday.
Foxboro 6, Sharon 0
SHARON — After being held scoreless for the opening 16 minutes, the Warriors scored three of their four first-half goals within a three-minute span and to roll to the Hockomock League win.
Ella Waryas and Jaime Notarangelo each scored two goals while Kate Collins and Nicki Bubencik also contributed solo tallies.
Foxboro held a 20-3 advantage in shots with 12 of their 15 total penalty corners in the first half.
The Warriors (5-0-3) will host NIPMUC Regional on Monday.
