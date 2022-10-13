ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High field hockey team broke a scoreless halftime deadlock with three goals in the second half to take a 3-0 win over St. Mary’s of Lynn on Senior Night for the Shamrocks.
Two of Feehan’s scores came off offensive corners, with Lily Marchand netting the first goal. Jordi Higgins and Kay Murphy also had goals.
Sam Buonaccorsi, Charlotte Wymes, Marisa Pereira and Sam Blette played strong defense on the back line for the Shamrocks (10-1-3). Feehan hosts Medfield on Friday
Attleboro 6, Milford 1
ATTLEBORO — Stella Krawiec, Marley Young, and Siobhan Landers, all had two goals apiece to pace the Bombardiers to the Hockomock League rout.
Young, Landers, Kraqiec, and Alyvia Bessette picked up the assists.
Attleboro (6-8) hosts King Philip on Monday.
Franklin 6, King Philip 3
WRENTHAM — In a battle between two of the top teams in the Hockomock League, the Warriors came up short.
Leah Santoro, Makenzie McDeavitt, and Lauren Barriero had the three goals for King Philip (8-4-1) while Haley Bright had nine saves in goal.
King Philip visits Attleboro on Monday.
North Attleboro 6, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Julia Puccio posted three goals and three assists to pace the Rocketeers.
Other goal scorers for Attleboro were Madison Folan, Caitlin Vacher, and Kelsey Thompson. Thompson, Folan, and Ella Luistro all collected assists.
Gracie Leary and Eman Farid split time in the North goal, collecting a save each.
North Attleboro (7-5-1) is at Dartmouth Friday.
Foxboro 5, Mansfield 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors extended their win streak to seven games.
Foxboro were led by Mary Collins who scored three times with Mya Waryas and Mia Dinunzio picking up the other two goals.
Mansfield (4-7-1) looks to get back on track as they host Oliver Ames on Monday.
Foxboro (10-2) hosts Sharon Monday.