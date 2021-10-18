ATTLEBORO — Sophomore Kay Murphy scored a pair of second quarter goals as the once-beaten Bishop Feehan High field hockey team ran past South Coast Conference member Seekonk 6-0 in a non-league match Monday at McGrath Stadium.
Ava Meehan also added a goal and two assists for the Shamrocks, now 10-1-4. Cailin Lawlor netted Bishop Feehan’s third goal of the second quarter.
During the second half, Isabelle Ouellette and Gianna Faizon scored goals No. 5 and No. 6 for the Shamrocks. Sophia Elliot recorded the shutout with eight saves.
The Shamrocks (10-1-4) host St. Mary’s Saturday in a CCL match. Seekonk (4-9) has a Tuesday at Apponequet.
