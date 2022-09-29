WRENTHAM — Mara Boldy collected two goals and one assist to lead the King Philip Regional High field hockey team to a 4-1 win over North Attleboro High on Thursday.

Leah Satnroro added a goal and an assist for the Warriors and Abby MacDonald scored a goal. North Attleboro’s lone goal game from Rachel Copley, who netted her first varsity goal off a feed from Julia Puccio with under three minutes to go in the game.