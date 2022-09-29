WRENTHAM — Mara Boldy collected two goals and one assist to lead the King Philip Regional High field hockey team to a 4-1 win over North Attleboro High on Thursday.
Leah Satnroro added a goal and an assist for the Warriors and Abby MacDonald scored a goal. North Attleboro’s lone goal game from Rachel Copley, who netted her first varsity goal off a feed from Julia Puccio with under three minutes to go in the game.
Haley Bright’ and Sam Sweetman combined for three saves in goal for the Warriors (6-2-1), who host Canton Monday.
Mansfield 6, Milford 0
MANSFIELD — A first quarter goal from Ava Adams was all the Hornets needed, but two more in the second quarter by Ella Palanza and Kristina Kipp gave Mansfield a 3-0 lead at the break.
Frankie Smith netted two goals in the third quarter and Dani Cuzzi scored in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Mansfield (2-3-1) plays Friday at Stoughton.