WRENTHAM — Sophomore Mara Boldy scored three goals as the King Philip Regional High field hockey team ran past Taunton High 4-1 Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Boldy scored the first three goals for KP, putting the Warriors ahead at 2:33 with an assist from Lily Brown. Boldy scored what proved to be the match-winning goal with a second left in the first quarter off of a penalty corner.
Boldy scored her third goal at 28:35 of the first half as Warriors were forced to overcome an early deficit to the Tigers.
Makenzie McDevitt netted KP’s fourth goal three minutes into the fourth quarter. Haley Bright totaled four saves in goal for KP, which limited Taunton to two penalty corners. The Warriors created 12 penalty corners. KP (2-0) next visits Stoughton Wednesday.
Franklin 4, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — Goalie Ava Haggerty and the Bombadiers blanked defending Kelley-Rex Division champion Franklin for all but the final 10 seconds of the first half of the Hockomock League match before the Panthers delivered three second-half goals to prevail.
Senior forward Maddie Ellis scored the go-ahead goal for AHS (1-1-1) at 26:54 of the first half. Three minutes later, the Panthers gained the equalizer. Haggerty totaled 18 saves in goal for the Bombardiers, who visit North Attleboro Wednesday.
Foxboro 5, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Mary Collins scored three goals, including the conversion of a second-half penalty stroke as the Warriors routed the Black Knights in a Hockomock League match. Collins put Foxboro in front 1:51 into the match and scored again at 25:17 in the second quarter.
Jen Gallagher netted a first quarter goal for the Warriors (1-1), while Izzy Chamberlain scored in the third quarter. Lilli Jones (two saves) tended goal for Foxboro during the first half before Catherine Ferguson (10 saves) took over in the second half for the shutout. Foxboro hosts Mansfield Wednesday.
Mansfield 2, Milford 0
MANSFIELD — Ava Adams and Maddy Brown both scored goals within the final three minutes of the third quarter as the Hornets downed the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League match. Grace Bertolino set up Brown’s goal, while Lily Danehy totaled three saves in goal for the shutout. Mansfield (1-0-1) plays Tuesday at Foxboro.
North Attleboro 4, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Julia Puccio and Caroline Folan each scored two goals as the Rocketeers beat the Eagles in a Hockomock League match for their first win of the season. Puccio scored a pair of first half goals, at 9:23 of the first quarter (from Ava Spencer) and at 18:27 in the second quarter (assisted by Folan).
Folan tallied twice during the second half, just 2:07 into the third quarter (from Caitlin Vacher) and three minutes into the fourth quarter (assisted by Spencer). The Big Red held Sharon without a shot on goal and to one penalty corner. North (1-1) next hosts Attleboro Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 1, Bishop Fenwick 1
PEABODY — The Shamrocks battled back from a one-goal halftime deficit with shutout goaltending from Sophia Elliott (six saves) in the second half and a concerted defensive effort. Alice Taylor scored the lone goal of the Catholic Central League match for the Shamrocks (2-0-2) off of a rebound in the third quarter to knot the score. The Shamrocks generated eight penalty corners in the match. Bishop Feehan visits Ursuline Academy Wednesday.
