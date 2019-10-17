ATTLEBORO — At the expense of crosstown rival and host Bishop Feehan High, the Attleboro High field hockey team took a step closer toward solidifying an MIAA Tournament berth.
Anna Beck tallied twice, Madison Ellis collected two points and Ava Haggerty had to make merely two saves in goal to protect the shutout as the Bombardiers left McGrath Stadium with a 3-0 victory Thursday in their non-league match.
“That was a really good game because Bishop Feehan is a scrappy team,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said of the Shamrocks, while the Bombardiers (7-6-1) moved within three points to gaining a postseason spot.
“We’re getting better, we’re heading in the right direction,” Bishop Feehan coach Betsy D’Ambrosia said of her Shamrocks (3-11-2), who had two straight wins.
Beck supplied AHS with a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute with a drive from 15 yards out that eluded Shamrock goalie Jenna Gross.
Beck netted the third Bombardier goal in the 48th minute off of a penalty corner taken from the left side by Amanda Burns with Ellis assisting.
Ellis scored the go-ahead goal for AHS, the match-winner, in the eighth minute on a blazing drive off the right side.
The Shamrocks did not have a penalty corner, nor a shot at Haggerty during the first half, but senior captain Laurel Bellemore (at 12) and senior captain Jolie Bellemore (at 28) both had partial breakaway bids denied by the Bombardier defense.
The Shamrocks thwarted a two-minute Attleboro power play in the second half in the 46th minute with Annie D’Ambrosia, Hannah Collette and Grace Klingaman making strong challenges for possession of the ball to deny Bombardier advancements. And during that span, Sarah Collette nearly plugged in a shorthanded goal.
Bishop Feehan had a trio of second half penalty corners (at 48, 56 and 59), but Beck thwarted the Shamrocks with a speedy recovery on the second chance, while Haggerty made a strong pad save at the left post on a tip shot off the stick of Talia Giansante.
“We’ve come a long way,” D’Ambrosia said of the Shamrocks’ improvement. “As much as we’ve improved, we’re looking at some of those top-20 teams that we’ve played, Bishop Fenwick and Notre Dame Academy. We’re getting there.”
The Bombardiers, who beat the Shamrocks 5-0 earlier in the season, totaled nine penalty corners, five during the first half. Lily Hagopian, Kiera Murray and C.J. Westwater made timely defensive maneuvers to maintain the margin for Attleboro.
Campbell Compton had two bids off of penalty corners for AHS, while Beck terrorized the Shamrocks in all three zones with her aggressive play.
AHS resumes Hockomock League action Monday at King Philip, while Bishop Feehan has a non-league match Tuesday with Hopedale.
