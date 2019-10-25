ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High field hockey team capped an unbeaten week by battling Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division powerhouse Franklin High to a 3-3 deadlock Friday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The MIAA Tournament-bound Bombardiers (8-7-3) completed the final week of the regular season with two ties and a win.
The Bombardiers faced a two-goal deficit at halftime against Franklin, but Attleboro goalie Ava Haggerty (16 saves) and the defense held strong against Franklin (14-0-2 Kelley-Rex Division).
Hannah Webster delivered the second tying goal for AHS, knotting the score in the 53rd minute off of a Amanda Burns cross.
Goals by Madison Ellis (from Anna Beck) and Beck (at 50) rallied AHS.
Mansfield 1, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Playing their fourth match of the week, the Hornets claimed their second victory, getting a second-half goal off by Stori Rounds to beat the Tigers in the Hockomock League match.
Mansfield goalie Kayla Hunter totaled five saves while facing four Taunton penalty corners for the shutout.
The Hornets (10-6-2) closed out their regular season with a goal midway through the second half by Rounds off of a penalty corner with Abby Varrechionne assisting.
The Hornets totaled eight penalty corners, five during the first half.
Foxboro 4, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Warriors peppered Rocketeer goaltender Emma Stachan (36 saves) with 40 shots in the Hockomock League victory.
Foxboro held a 40-3 advantage in shots and a 22-2 edge in penalty corners. Brooke Connolly scored two goals, opening in the first minute of the game, while Jaime Notarangelo (three points) scored once. Lauren Foster put the Warriors up 4-0.
Hannah Trombley had three saves for Foxboro (12-1-5), who awaits MIAA Tournament seeding on Monday. North Attleboro concluded its season at 6-8-4.
Oliver Ames 2, King Philip 1
EASTON — The Tigers qualified for the MIAA Tournament in overcoming a one-goal halftime deficit. OA tallied twice during the second half, netting the match-winner in the 52nd minute.
Freshman Lauren Barreiro put KP (9-6-3) ahead with a rebound midway through the first half. The Warriors totaled two penalty corners in their regular season finale.
