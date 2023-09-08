MANSFIELD — The Attleboro High field hockey team earned a 1-1 draw against Mansfield High in the season opener for both squads Friday.
Megan Huntington scored the Bombardiers lone goal, assisted by Siobhan Lander.
“We had a lot of offensive movement and scoring opportunities, but Mansfield had a strong defense which came up with some big saves,” Attleboro coach Jessica Pink said. “Ball movement looked very good on our end.”
In net for the Bombardiers was Siany Ortez with eight saves.
Attleboro hosts Milford on Monday while Mansfield will be at Foxboro.
WALPOLE — The Shamrocks lost on the road to the Rebels to even their record at 1-1.
Lily Marchand scored Feehan’s lone goal just 1 1/2 minutes into the game off a rebound.
Walpole led 3-1 at halftime and pulled away in the second half.
Emma Mitchell had nine saves in net for the Shamrocks who are at Acton-Boxboro on Monday.