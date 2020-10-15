MILFORD -- Seniors Shae Salisbury and Amanda Burns each scored twice as the unbeaten Attleboro High field hockey team routed Milford High 7-0 Thursday in their Hockomock League match.
The Bombardiers (2-0) have scored 15 goals over their first two outings this season.
"There was a lot of good ball movement," Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said.
Kaelin Coleman, Maddie Ellis and Lauren McVeigh had single goals for the Bombardiers, who took a 2-0 halftime lead. Ava Haggerty had to make just one save in goal.
AHS visits Mansfield Tuesday.
Franklin 2, King Philip 0
FRANKLIN -- The Panthers scored a pair of first quarter goals and held off King Philip' from there in a Hockomock League match. The Warriors (2-2) could not generate more than a half-dozen shots.
King Philip goalie Makenzie Manning turned in an 18-save performance on the goal line while defenders Ally Beltramini and Kelly Holmes were outtsanding in blanking Franklin over the final three quarters.
King Philip (2-2) hosts Milford Tuesday.
Stoughton 3, North Attleboro 2
STOUGHTON -- The Black Knights tallied twice in the final four minutes of the Hockomock League match to stun the Rocketeers.
Julia Puccio put North Attleboro in front at 1:22 of the third quarter and regained the lead for the Rocketeers (1-3) at 2-1 on a goal with 9:44 remaining.
North hosts Canton Tuesday.
Mansfield x, Taunton x
MANSFIELD -- .
