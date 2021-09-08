ATTLEBORO — With less than two minutes on the clock at Bishop Feehan High’s McGrath Stadium Wednesday, Attleboro High field hockey senior captain Emelia Westwater took two consecutive penalty corners with the hope of notching the match’s first goal.
On Westwater’s first hit, the Shamrocks’ Mary Daley steered the ball clear of the circle. On Westwater’s second attempt, Feehan senior captain Grace Klingamen denied the entry pass and funneled the ball away from danger.
Then, with less than a minute remaining, Bishop Feehan’s Kat Murphy was set to launch the Shamrocks’ eighth penalty corner of the season-opening non-league match for both squads. This time, the Bombardiers’ Trinity Harrison broke up the centering feed and Westwater cleared the ball from potential scoring territory, sealing the scoreless stalemate.
“I thought it was a fair result, we were evenly matched,” Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said.
“We had equal opportunities,” Bishop Feehan mentor Betsy D’Ambrosia agreed of the 60-minute drama, buoyed by AHS senior Ava Haggerty in net at one end and Bishop Feehan senior goalie Sophia Elliott at the other.
“We came back harder than we played in the first half,” D’Ambrosia said.
The Shamrocks generated three penalty corners over the first 30 minutes and required strong defensive work by defenders Sam Buonaccorsi, Samantha Blette and Klingaman to prevent AHS from taking the lead.
“Offensively, we had nine corners, we had some good chances and Ava (Haggerty, eight saves) came up strong,” Antunes said. “The defense was really strong.”
Both teams had prime potential scoring chances in the fourth quarter. Bishop Feehan’s Belle Ouellette was unable to control a bouncing ball at the right post for a point-blank shot in the 47th minute, while Attleboro’s senior sparkplug Maddie Ellis let loose a blitzing shot off the right side that Elliott denied in the 53rd minute.
The Shamrocks had a strong third quarter penalty corner at 38 minutest with Ava Meehan and Sarah McNeil creating pressure. In the 43rd minute, Murphy had two consecutive corners that the Bombardiers Jordan Mooney, Paige Parenteau and Jordan Croteau covered.
The Bombardiers had a pair of penalty corners by Westwater in the final two minutes of the third quarter, the first of which resulted in a loose ball shot by Ellis sailing just wide right of the net.
Attleboro had four straight penalty corners from the eighth through 11th minutes in the first quarter, with Siobhan Landers and Marley Young in close, while the Shamrocks’ McNeil alertly cleared the fourth chance. Ellis ripped another shot in the 13th minute that Elliott blocked. Bishop Feehan’s Blette, a sophomore defender, alertly cleared a goalmouth AHS chance after a Shamrock turnover in the 14th minute.
Meehan generated a Shamrock breakaway and point-blank shot in the third minute of the second quarter, while Klingaman delivered a drive off of a penalty corner a minute later that that the Bombardiers’ Croteau blocked.
The Shamrocks return to action Thursday against Seekonk, while the Bombardiers begin their Hockomock League season Friday against Oliver Ames.
Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — The Bulldogs tallied twice during the first half of the South Coast Conference match and held off the Warriors in the second half. Seniors Lily Bento and Cece Neary scored for Seekonk in the second half.
Bento got Seekonk on the scoreboard at 7:42 of the third quarter with Neary assisting. Seekonk faced a two-goal deficit again before Neary scored in the fourth quarter. The Warriors face Bishop Feehan Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.