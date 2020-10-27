ATTLEBORO -- It's unfortunate that there is no MIAA Field Hockey Tournament this season because the Bombardiers of Attleboro High might very well have been contending for a Division 1 South championship.
How does "the unbeaten Bombardiers" sound?
After posting their first victory over Mansfield High, Attleboro (3-0-2) staked its first point against King Philip Regional High on Tuesday, battling the Warriors to a 0-0 standoff at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Attleboro junior goalkeeper Ava Haggerty met every challenge from the Crocker sisters, Grace and Isabelle, while Bombardiers' senior defender Kiera Murray stifled the Warriors with her speed and stick.
"We played our hearts out, we certainly did enough and played well enough to win," Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said. "I think that after last week (beating Mansfield by one goal and staking a 1-1 tie in the first of the two meetings), the girls were prepared."
With Attleboro being elevated to be considered among the elite in the Hockomock League, Haggerty made back-to-back saves on KP's Lauren Barierro in the 55th minute to preserve the scoreless stalemate. Murray denied KP's Jen Daniels on a breakaway down the right side in the 53rd minute and Campbell Compton foiled a 3-on-2 KP breakaway in the 59th minute.
That scenario played out throughout.
Haggerty made a save on a solo dash shot and a rebound bid by Grace Crocker in the final minute of the first quarter, just after the Bombardiers' Trinity Harrison cleared a loose ball off of the goal line. Haggerty also denied KP's Abby Nixon on a point-blank, shorthanded shot in the second minute of the second quarter.
In the third quarter, Haggerty continued to keep KP at bay, denying Grace Crocker on a shot off the right wing in the 32nd minute; denying Daniels on a solo breakaway and the ensuing rebound shot by Grace Crocker in the 40th minute; while Murray broke up another breakaway bid by the Crocker sisters in the 44th minute.
"Attleboro had some players, they put pressure on us, but we also played smart," KP coach Lisa Cropper said of her Warriors (4-2-1). "We were patient. We had a few chances and just didn't cash in."
KP senior goalkeeper Makenzie Manning met the Bombardier challenge while her defense withstood the pressure of having three penalties.
Manning prevented AHS taking the lead with a diving save on Shae Salisbury five minutes into the second quarter. Then KP defender Molly Piller stopped AHS' Hannah Webster in close in the 22nd minute and Barierro stopped the Bombardiers' Amanda Burns at the right post in the 23rd minute.
"We had a lot of opportunities too, but taking that point was good for us," Antunes said.
Manning made a point-blank save on Webster in the 43rd minute in the third quarter while AHS attacker Maddie Ellis twice had loose ball chances in the crease taken away in the second half.
"Their goalie (Haggerty) was good (as Manning) as well," Cropper said. "We played well, our defense played well -- we played smart, we played patient and we didn't over-commit. We hadn't seen them yet this year and we had to fight off three penalties. So we get a chance to see them again on Thursday."
The rematch will be at King Philip.
