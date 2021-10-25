ATTLEBORO — Junior defender Sam Buonaccorsi picked the perfect time to score her first goal of the season for the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team.
Buonaccorsi finished off a penalty corner by sophomore Sam Blette in the third quarter for the lone goal of the Catholic Central League Cup semifinal match Monday at McGrath Stadium as the Shamrocks took a 1-0 victory over Bishop Stang High.
The Shamrocks (12-1-4) had beaten the Spartans 6-1 and battled to a 0-0 standout in the previous two regular season meetings with Bishop Stang.
Senior goalie Sophia Elliott made two saves in goal as the match was played between the two penalty circles.
Bishop Feehan will host the CCL Cup championship match Wednesday against a foe yet to be determined.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Cassie Lunghi had two goals and an assist for the Falcons in a rout of the Vikings in a South Coast Conference match. Lunghi gave D-R (11-2-3) the lead in the second quarter with Kam Marando assisting. Lunghi netted her second goal late in the first half, in the 27th minute.
Ella Gesner, who set up Lunghi’s second goal, scored the Falcons’ third goal in the final minute of the first half. Hailey Calore, Kam Marando, and Olivia Gabriel added second half goals. Goalie Rowan Whittaker had two saves. D-R will host Dartmouth Wednesdeay.
Foxboro 2, Oliver Ames 1
FOXBORO — Jen Gallagher scored off of a Mya Waryas feed 5:29 in the fourth quarter to provide Foxboro with a stirring comeback victory over the Tigers in the Hockomock League match.
Foxboro improved to 11-5 on the season and avenged a 4-2 loss earlier in the season to the Tigers.
The Warriors were deadlocked with the Tigers just a minute into the fourth quarter on a penalty stroke.
Mary Collins gave Foxboro a one-goal lead with 4:21 left in the first half with an assist from Val Beigel.
Foxboro next entertains Canton Thursday.
