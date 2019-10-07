MANSFIELD — Alex Burnham scored the lone goal of the Hockomock League match four minutes into the second half as the Mansfield High field hockey team kept its postseason hopes alive with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Taunton Monday.
“This could have been a turning point, collectively for the team,” Mansfield High coach Theresa Nyhan said of the Hornets’ tenacity throughout the match at both ends of Alumni Field.
Burnham scored the go-ahead goal for the Hornets (6-3-1) in the 34th minute off of a cross from Kelly Doherty. Meanwhile, the Hornet defensive cast of Grace Maher and Mallory Burke in front of goalie Kayla Hunter was so outstanding, the Mansfield netminder did not have to make save for the shutout.
Mansfield totaled 12 shots and had four penalty corners in the match. The Hornets play the second of three matches this week Thursday at home against North Attleboro.
Foxboro 4, North Attleboro 0
FOXBORO — Jaime scored three goals as the Warriors ran past the Rocketeers in the Hockomock League match.
Notarangelo scored at the 16-minute mark of the first half, before Mya Waryas (at 44:59) and Notarangelo (at 46:45) both scored within a two-minute span to put the Warriors (7-1-3) in control. Notarangelo netted her third goal in the 52nd minute.
North Attleboro (4-5-2) visits Mansfield Thursday, while Foxboro travels to King Philip.
King Philip 6, Oliver Ames 3
WRENTHAM — Junior forward Abby Nixon scored twice as the Warriors tallied four first-half goals and fended off Oliver Ames in the Hockomock League match. OA narrowed the gap to 4-2 midway through the second half. KP (7-3-1) hosts Foxboro Thursday.
Franklin 2, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — Goaltender Ava Haggerty made 16 saves, but the Panthers used a pair of goals within the first four minutes to hand the Bombardiers the Hockomock League defeat.
Anna Beck scored the lone goal for the Bombardiers (at 26:09) to cut their deficit to 2-1 at the half. Emelia Westwater had the assist as Attleboro was outshot 18-8 with a 6-1 deficit in penalty corners. Attleboro (5-5-1) will host Milford on Thursday.
Notre Dame Academy 1, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — Shamrock goalie Jenna Gross and the Bishop Feehan defense was over-worked, but held their own in the non-league loss. Notre Dame scored the lone goal of the match in the first half and generated 22 penalty corners in Shamrock territory with Gross making 10 saves. At the other end, Bishop Feehan went without a penalty corner. The Shamrocks (1-8-2) next host Bridgewater-Raynham Wednesday.
Apponequet 3, Seekonk 0
LAKEVILLE — The Lakers (7-2-3) moved within a point of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with the South Coast Conference victor over the Warriors. Rosemary Gagnon tended goal for the Lakers’ shutout, Apponequet having a 12-2 edge in penalty corners. Seekonk (4-8) net hosts Old Rochester Wednesday, while Apponequet entertains Dighton-Rehoboth.
