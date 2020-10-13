ATTLEBORO -- Captains Amanda Burns and Hannah Webster each scored two goals and collected an assist as the Bombardiers finally opened their season with an 8-0 Hockomock League rout of Milford High Tuesday.
Juniors Maddie Ellis and Emma Briggs also each scored two goals for the Bombardiers, who struck for a 3-0 halftime lead at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
"We utilized the whole field," AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said of the Bombardiers, who controlled the pace of play. Kiera Murray and Campbell Compton flourished through the midfield in gaining ball control for AHS, while Ava Haggerty made three saves in the shutout.
Attleboro has a rematch at Milford Thursday.
North Attleboro 5, Stoughton 4
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The Rocketeers broke into the win column for the first time this season as sophomore Julia Puccio scored a pair of fourth quarter goals to edge the Black Knights.
The Rocketeers held a 2-1 halftime lead, then extended the margin to two goals in the third period when Olivia Epienvre scored. Puccio tallied twice to create a 5-2 lead for the Big Red, hitting a drive from the top of the circle and then finishing off a rebound of her own shot.
Sophomore Caroline Folan pulled North Attleboro into a 1-1 tie late in the first quarter with her first varsity goal, while Lauren Abusherry put North in front for good with a second period score.
North Attleboro visits Stoughton on Thursday.
