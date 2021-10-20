REHOBOTH — Senior Hailey Calore scored three goals as the once-beaten Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team kept its sights on the South Coast Conference’s Large School Division title alive with a 6-0 romp over Wareham Wednesday.
In improving to 8-1-3 overall on the season, D-R goalies Becky Davis and Rowan Whitaker combined on a one-save shutout. The Falcons gained a 4-0 lead by intermission, with junior Kate Moitoso scoring the match-winning goal, with an assist from Cassie Lunghi, just 4:08 into the contest.
Calore gave D-R a 2-0 lead at 10:09 of the first quarter and then netted two fourth-quarter goals within the span of 65 seconds, at 11:45 and at 13:55.
Lunghi produced a five-point game with two goals and three assists. Lunghi netted a pair of late second-quarter goals, at 11:45 and at 13:55, to create a four-goal margin. The Falcons, tied with Somerset Berkley for first place, host Apponequet for a SCC match Friday.
Case 5, Seekonk 2
SWANSEA — The Cardinals scored four second-half goals to beat Seekonk in the South Coast Conference match. Playing their seventh match in nine days, the Warriors held a 9-7 edge in shots during the match.
Bria Dunphy factored in both Warrior goals, setting up Lily Bento to put Seekonk in front with 4:19 left in the first quarter. Then Dunphy knotted the score at 2-2 in third quarter at 4:07. The Warriors (4-10) next host Fairhaven Friday.
