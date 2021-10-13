SWANSEA — Senior Hailey Calore scored a pair of second-half goals as the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High field hockey team took a 5-1 victory home from Case High Wednesday in the South Coast Conference match.
Calore scored the Falcons’ third goal at 6:11 of the third quarter with Caraline Corvi assisting and netted D-R’s fourth goal at 3:32 of the fourth quarter with Kam Marando and Cassie Lunghi assisting.
The Falcons (6-1-3) had eight shots and nine penalty corners while the Cardinals had 10 shots and 10 penalty corners.
Lunghi (at 8:14) and Lexi Fratus (at 12:09) scored first quarter goals for D-R. Maddie Stevens closed out the Falcon attack with a goal at 6:31 of the fourth quarter. D-R is at home Friday against Old Rochester.
Seekonk 4, Apponequet 1
SEEKONK — Bria Dunphy scored twice as the Warriors took the South Coast Conference match. Dunphy’s goal at 3:50 of the second quarter gave Seekonk a 2-0 halftime lead. Dunphy scored again with 12 seconds left in the match.
Cece Neary put Seekonk in front at 10:49 of the first quarter with both Dunphy and Lily Bento assisting. Bento had the Warriors’ third goal at 5:59 of the third quarter. Seekonk (2-8) visits Fairhaven Thursday.
