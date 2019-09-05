FOXBORO — The Mansfield High field hockey team came within a few seconds of taking home a season-opening victory over Foxboro High Thursday, but Warriors’ sophomore Kate Collins scored with five seconds remaining to earn Foxboro a 1-1 tie in their Hockomock League match.
Collins scored on the Warriors’ seventh penalty corner off a rebound after she had initiated the penalty corner, playing the ball to Molly McElhinney, who sent the ball to Ella Waryas for a shot with Collins getting the rebound.
“You could see the writing on the wall with their corners at the end, kids getting tired,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said. “Mentally, when there were two minutes left, we needed to maintain possession of the ball in our attacking zone, get it to our strong side and we went left (to weak side).”
After Mansfield led 1-0 at halftime, Hornets’ goalie Kayla Hunter foiled three Foxboro penalty corners within the first seven minutes of the second half.
“The good thing was we didn’t stop playing, we kept at it,” Foxboro coach Melissa Bordieri said. “I thought that we did a good job moving the ball well and, I thought, defensively we did a good job stopping them.”
Foxboro held a 7-2 advantage in shots on goal and a 7-2 advantage in penalty corners. The Warriors, who controlled the run of play, put the pressure on with a pair of penalty corners in the final three minutes.
Hunter (six saves) was the main reason the Hornets were able to secure the point. Hunter stopped a drive by Lauren Foster early in the second half, then denied McElhinney on a penalty corner with three minutes left.
Hunter also came off the line in the 22nd minute to deny Foxboro. Warrior senior captain Jamie Notarangelo slid a pass to Olivia Simoneau, then the Hornet goaltender made another stop on a Foxboro odd-man rush led by Notarangelo with just over a minute left until halftime.
Stori Rounds put Mansfield into the lead at 26:34 of the first half, the Hornets’ first shot on goal too. The Hornets had just one penalty corner over the first 30 minutes.
“Certainly, we played well, and our goalie played great,” Nyhan said, “but they out-corned us and they out-shot us. Our defense came up big throughout the game, but they had possession of the ball moreso than we did. And it wore us down.”
Foxboro will host Canton Monday while Mansfield entertains Attleboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.