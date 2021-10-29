NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kate Collins scored two goals in the first half and Jennifer Gallagher two more in the second half to lead the Foxboro High field hockey team past North Attleboro High 5-2 in a Hockomock League match Friday.
The Warriors (13-5) bolted to a 3-0 halftime lead on Collins’ pair of goals in the first quarter and a goal by Valerie Beigel with 3:40 left in the second quarter.
Gallagher made it 4-0 at 13:04 of the third quarter before Collins scored for the Rocketeers (6-8-3) at 12:12 of the third quarter. Collins struck again with 8:25 left in the game to pull North within 4-2, but Gallagher closed it out with a goal with 6:56 remaining.
North finishes its regular season with a 9 a.m. match Saturday at Stoughton while Foxboro awaits the MIAA South Sectional pairings.
Taunton 2, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets of Mansfield put together a strong effort throughout the Hockomock League match, holding Taunton to a scoreless tie through the first half before surrendering a pair of third-quarter goals in the Hockomockj League match.
Mansfield (4-12-2) went scoreless through three quarters before Maddie Brown scored in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore midfielder Lola Varrichionne had a strong game for the Hornets, who await a possible MIAA Tournament berth.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Dighton-Rehoboth positioned themselves as an entrant for the Division 3 South Sectional with the South Coast Conference shutout of the Warriors.
The Falcons concluded the regular season at 12-3-3 and will likely earn a home match in the first round. Seekonk concluded the regular season at 5-13-1 and could, conceivably, still qualify in the expanded playoff format in Division 4.
Senior Ella Gesner deserved the star of the match, not only scoring the go-ahead, match-winning goal, but also defending the Warriors’ star senior attacker Bria Dunphy.
Gesner put D-R ahead at 1:32 of the second quarter, assisted by Cassie Lunghi. Hailey Calore made it a two-goal lead at 6:19 of the third quarter with Kate Moitoso assisting.
Falcon senior sweeper Rachel Zankul anchored the defense in front of goalie Rowan Whitaker (one save), denying Seekonk of entry passes and possessions inside the circle. The Warriors had four penalty corners and one shot.
