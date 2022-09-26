SEEKONK — Kayleigh Costa’s two goals were the difference on Monday as the Seekonk High field hockey team notched its first win of the season by defeating Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, 2-1.

The win was needed now more than ever for the Warriors (1-5-1), and while any win is always sweet, Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said Monday’s victory could make a big difference for a team that has refused to give up.