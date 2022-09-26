SEEKONK — Kayleigh Costa’s two goals were the difference on Monday as the Seekonk High field hockey team notched its first win of the season by defeating Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High, 2-1.
The win was needed now more than ever for the Warriors (1-5-1), and while any win is always sweet, Seekonk head coach Kim Pellerin said Monday’s victory could make a big difference for a team that has refused to give up.
“I give these kid a lot of credit,” Pellerin said. “Even when we were getting beat 8-0, 7-0, they never gave up. They played to the last minute and they didn’t put their heads down. They’d walk off the field with their heads high waiting to play the next one. A win like this makes all the difference.”
The first goal of the game came from the pressing Falcons, who netted one off the stick of Merry Foley at 7:36 in the first quarter. Foley capitalized on a turnover and punched it home after a brief scramble in front of the goal.
Seekonk pulled even in the second quarter with Costa finding her way behind D-R’s back line and beating the Seekonk goalie at 3:54.
The Warriors steadily improved throughout the game, gradually gaining chances on offense by the midway point of the fourth quarter. At seven minutes of the fourth quarter, Costa hammered one home off an offensive corner to score the go-ahead and eventual game-winner.
“Right place, right time,” Pellerin said. “She’s always had really good stick work and this is her first year playing forward. She came up big.”
Dighton-Rehoboth had the edge in most categories, out-shooting the Warriors, 10-4, and leading them in offensive corner, 9-4.
“I think we need to be playing a lot better offensively. We need to finish, we’re not finishing offensively,” said D-R head coach Meagan Marcotte. “We had multiple corners and shots and we were not finishing. They were able to capitalize on their opportunities in front of the net and we were not.”
Pellerin noted the steady improvement for her squad, saying her team of primarily underclassmen is improving every game.
“The kids are just starting to put it together,” Pellerin said. “We’re just so young. They’re finally figuring out how to play together and make things work. They’re passing better, they’re shooting the gaps and even our defense, they’re picking up the passing lanes. It’s really nice to see.”
Marcotte hopes to use the loss as a lesson learned that will be extensively reviewed as a focus point for both the offense and defense.
“I’m hoping that’s the case,” Marcotte sad. “I hoped that after Friday’s match against Appoenquet (1-1 draw). Maybe this will be our turning point.
Dighton-Rehoboth (3-4-1) plays Durfee on Friday. Seekonk returns on Wednesday, hosting Fairhaven.