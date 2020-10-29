WRENTHAM — Eventually, the speed and technical touch of the King Philip Regional High field hockey team found their way into determining the outcome of its match against unbeaten Attleboro High Thursday.
Senior Grace Crocker and her sister Isabelle scored goals five minutes apart late in the fourth quarter, enabling the Warriors to secure a 3-1 victory over the Bombardiers in a rainy and raw Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
King Philip senior goalkeeper Makenzie Manning not only kept Attleboro off of the scoreboard for 29 minutes, but also preserved a tie for nearly 25 minutes. Manning foiled a potential go-ahead goal by Bombardier junior Maddie Ellis in the 43rd minute, denied her again in the 50th minute and then another point-blank challenge in the final minute.
“We had some very good chances in the first game, but we didn’t convert,” said King Philip coach Lisa Cropper, who altered the Warriors’ strategy a bit to combat the Bombardiers in the second go-round.
“We practiced getting our shoulder around, facing the ball coming to us,” Cropper said. “We had our shoulders too much toward the end line. It’s hard to make that contact in the right-handed game, so you have to face where the ball is coming from.
“We practiced that and we practiced spreading out.”
The result was the Crocker sisters and Abby Nixon being able to exploit their speed and take advantage of the open space under the revised 7-on-7 rules to create breakaway bids.
“I kept yelling, ‘Spread out, spread out,’ “ Cropper said. “Their (Attleboro) defense tends to be very aggressive and over-commit and leave the goalie high and dry.”
That was exactly how King Philip broke the 1-1 deadlock in the fourth quarter. Paige Berdos won a loose ball at the AHS 30-yard line and sprung Grace Crocker free with a direct pass for a breakaway bid and go-ahead goal in the 53rd minute.
Isabelle Crocker made it 3-1 for the Warriors in the 58th minute finishing off a 3-on-1 breakaway. With AHS pushing forward in attempt to win midfield balls and create a chance for the tying goal, Grace Crocker won a loose ball and the Warriors won the ensuing footrace.
“We played everybody and I felt that we wore them down,” Cropper said. “Grace and Izzy and Abby are so fast, if you’re tired, you can’t keep up with them.”
The Bombardiers (3-1-2) knotted the match at 1-1 with one minute left before halftime. Junior Emma Briggs flicked in a short shot after senior Hannah Webster tirelessly kept the ball alive on the left side and worked to gain possession of it.
The Bombardiers attacked King Philip territory during the first quarter, led in the midfield by senior Shae Salisbury, who challenged every loose ball. Both Burns and Ellis both had quality scoring chances, but AHS went scoreless for better than 28 minutes.
“Their goalie (Manning) came up big for them,” Attleboro coach Lindsay Antunes said of the Bombardiers’ forward motion. “We had our chances, we did a great job, but she made some big diving saves.”
King Philip (5-2-1) opened the scoring by beating AHS goalie Ava Haggerty five minutes into the second quarter when Nixon, a senior, scored at the left post off of a feed out of the right corner by Grace Crocker.
For 45 minutes, the stalemate could have trended in either direction after the two teams had battled to a scoreless tie two days ago at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
King Philip senior defender Cat Spellman denied Webster on a point-blank chance late in the second quarter, in the 26th minute, then took away back-to-back goalmouth intrusions by Burns and Ellis in the 27th minute.
Nixon nearly put King Philip in front five minutes into the second half on a goalmouth tap-in on a cross from Kayla O’Brien, then Warrior sophomore defender Lauren Barierro twice took away Bombardier chances at the right post a minute later.
“It was Senior Day and we played everybody,” Cropper said.
