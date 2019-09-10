ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Fenwick High field hockey team seized a 5-0 lead by halftime and went on to beat Bishop Feehan 8-0 in a non-league match Tuesday. Jenna Gross totaled 15 saves in goal for the Shamrocks (0-3), who next visit Bridgewater-Raynham Friday.
