ATTLEBORO — Annie D’Ambrosia scored the go-ahead goal and set up the match-winning goal as the Bishop Feehan High field hockey team overtook Bridgewater-Raynham 3-2 Monday in a non-league match.
D’Ambrosia regained the lead for the Shamrocks in the second half in the 42nd minute, and then helped Bishop Feehan gain a two-goal lead (at 3-1) by setting up Sarah Collette in the 47th minute.
Jenna Gross totaled two saves in goal for the Shamrocks (2-8-2), buoyed by some clever defensive work from Jill Margetta and Julie Guthrie, as the Trojans were awarded nine penalty corners in the match.
The Shamrocks gained a 1-0 halftime lead on the strength of a goal off the stick of Laura Bellemore just 3:45 into the match. Bishop Feehan was limited to five shots and two penalty corners. The Shamrocks (2-8-2) next have a home EAC match against Bishop Stang.
